Bluff City Life: Mon., 12 September
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Todd Kucinski | General Manager of Tiger Sports at University of Memphis
Emily Bishop | Board Member at MidtownMemphis.org
Memphis’ Unique Jewish History
Sr. Rabbi Micah Greenstein, D.D | Temple Israel
The Unsung Heroes Of The Mid-South
Sr. Rabbi Micah Greenstein, D.D | Temple Israel
Creating Opportunities Where “UCAN” Succeed
Leshundra Robinson | Co-Founder & Executive Director of UCAN of Memphis
Achieving The American Dream In Memphis
Victor Vega | Founder of Vic Vega Clothing
Brianna Smith | Founder of Memphis 10 Mag
5 Tangible Ways To Manage Anxiety
Dannie De Novo | Happiness Coach & Author of “Get in a Good Mood & Stay There”
