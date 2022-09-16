Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Mon., 12 September

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

901 Kick-Off Game

Todd Kucinski | General Manager of Tiger Sports at University of Memphis

International PARK(ing) Day

Emily Bishop | Board Member at MidtownMemphis.org

Memphis’ Unique Jewish History

Sr. Rabbi Micah Greenstein, D.D | Temple Israel

The Unsung Heroes Of The Mid-South

Sr. Rabbi Micah Greenstein, D.D | Temple Israel

Creating Opportunities Where “UCAN” Succeed

Leshundra Robinson | Co-Founder & Executive Director of UCAN of Memphis

Achieving The American Dream In Memphis

Victor Vega | Founder of Vic Vega Clothing

Brianna Smith | Founder of Memphis 10 Mag

5 Tangible Ways To Manage Anxiety

Dannie De Novo | Happiness Coach & Author of “Get in a Good Mood & Stay There

