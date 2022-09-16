Bluff City Life: Mon., 01 Aug
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Fashion Forward Deals For Back-To-School
Mandi Staggs | Marketing Director for Tanger Outlets, Southaven
Building Legacy With Careers To Commit To
Portia Frost | District Manager for The Kroger Co.
Sponsored by The Kroger Co.
5 Star Stories: Memphis’ Cotton History Preserved At The Cotton Museum
Forged By Fire At Metal Museum
Jacob Brown | Lead Blacksmith at Metal Museum
Creative Baking With Teen Caterer
Sarah Bates | Baker & Owner of Bates Can Bake
Giving A Voice To Black Women In Healthcare
Katrina Kimble | Outreach Coordinator for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Sponsored by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
