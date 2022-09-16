Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Mon., 01 Aug

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Fashion Forward Deals For Back-To-School

Mandi Staggs | Marketing Director for Tanger Outlets, Southaven

Building Legacy With Careers To Commit To

Portia Frost | District Manager for The Kroger Co.

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

5 Star Stories: Memphis’ Cotton History Preserved At The Cotton Museum

Click here for 5 Star Stories

Forged By Fire At Metal Museum

Jacob Brown | Lead Blacksmith at Metal Museum

The Pantomime Propmaster

Courtesy: Bluff City Liars Improv Troupe

Creative Baking With Teen Caterer

Sarah Bates | Baker & Owner of Bates Can Bake

Giving A Voice To Black Women In Healthcare

Katrina Kimble | Outreach Coordinator for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Sponsored by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

