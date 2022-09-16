Bluff City Life: Fri., 29 July
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Music Made In Memphis: Black Cream
Thomas Crivens | Lead Guitarist for Black Cream
Unique Expressions In A Floral Language
Deidra Scott | Owner of Enchanté
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Drop Off New Backpacks At YMCA Or Incredible Pizza
Sponsored By YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South
The Royal Residency Choice For Seniors
Dawn Howell | Royal Retreat Independent Living
Sponsored by Royal Retreat Independent Living
Cancer Watch: Come Together In The Fight Against Cancer
Sally Archibald | 10 Year Ovarian Cancer Survivor & Co-Chair for West Fight On
Sponsored By West Cancer Center
Bluff City Vibes: “All I Need Is You” | Black Cream
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.