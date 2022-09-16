Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bluff City Life: Fri., 26 Aug

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Celebrating Pride Month In September

Dylan Miller | Librarian 1 Humanities Department for Memphis Public Libraries

The History Of Mid-South Pride

Click here for 5 Star Stories.

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Tethered To The Air

Sarah Bolton | Owner & Instructor of High Expectations Aerial Arts

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Takirra Milam, 15.
MPD: 15-year-old last seen before school found one week later
MLK Prep High School
16-year-old jumped through classroom window with gun
FedEx is currently expecting revenue of $23.5 billion to $24.0 billion, earnings per diluted...
FedEx closes offices, parks aircraft after poor quarterly earnings report
Makallie Durham
Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking

Latest News

How Memphis Sets The Stage For Season Three Of NBC's "Young Rock"
Bluff City Life: Tues., 30 Aug
A Heart To Help Those In Need Overseas
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 25 Aug
Back-School Co-Parenting Guide
Bluff City Life: Wed., 24 Aug
103 Years Of Empowering Women
Bluff City Life: Tues., 23 Aug