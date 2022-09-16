Bluff City Life: Fri., 19 Aug
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
P-Valley Actor, Bertram Williams Jr, Shares His Journey To Working On-Screen
P-Valley Actor, Bertram Williams Jr., Invites The 901 To His Wellness Event
Wrapping Up Whet Thursdays At Metal Museum
Jennifer Godwin, marketing manager for the Metal Museum
Satchmo | Good Boy
Celebrating Community Champions With Chick-Fil-A
Brandon Paulsen | Operator at Chick-Fil A Olive Branch & Chick-Fil-A Getwell Road
Sponsored by Chick-Fil-A
19th Annual Chick-Fil-A 5K Labor Day Tradition
Brandon Paulsen | Operator at Chick-Fil A Olive Branch & Chick-Fil-A Getwell Road
Noel Fenderson | Board of Directors for My Town Miracles
Sponsored by Chick-Fil-A
“A Better Life For Their Children...The Schools That Changed America”
Andrew Feiler | Photographer & Author
On view at National Civil Rights Museum through 02 Jan
Tidbits On Tennessee Family Law
Princess Woodard, Esq. | Author of Tidbit on Tennessee Family Law
