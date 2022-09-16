Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Fri., 19 Aug

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

P-Valley Actor, Bertram Williams Jr, Shares His Journey To Working On-Screen

P-Valley Actor, Bertram Williams Jr., Invites The 901 To His Wellness Event

Wrapping Up Whet Thursdays At Metal Museum

Jennifer Godwin, marketing manager for the Metal Museum

Satchmo | Good Boy

Celebrating Community Champions With Chick-Fil-A

Brandon Paulsen | Operator at Chick-Fil A Olive Branch & Chick-Fil-A Getwell Road

Sponsored by Chick-Fil-A

19th Annual Chick-Fil-A 5K Labor Day Tradition

Brandon Paulsen | Operator at Chick-Fil A Olive Branch & Chick-Fil-A Getwell Road

Noel Fenderson | Board of Directors for My Town Miracles

Sponsored by Chick-Fil-A

“A Better Life For Their Children...The Schools That Changed America”

Andrew Feiler | Photographer & Author

On view at National Civil Rights Museum through 02 Jan

Tidbits On Tennessee Family Law

Princess Woodard, Esq. | Author of Tidbit on Tennessee Family Law

