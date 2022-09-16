Bluff City Life: Fri., 15 July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Educating Youth In Computer Science

Meka Egwuekwe | Co-Founder & Executive Director of Codecrew

Bluff City Life Spotlight | Meet The Artist: Jamond Bullock

Alive Paint

Guiando Tu Camino Fuera De La Violencia

Inés Negrette | Founder & Executive Director of Casaluz

Cindy Shainberg | Board Chair at Casaluz

Let’s Prevent & Reduce Domestic Violence Together

Inés Negrette | Founder & Executive Director of Casaluz

Cindy Shainberg | Board Chair at Casaluz

Bluff City Vibes: Meet The Artist, D’Monet

dmonetmusic.com

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Cocktail Corner Part 1

Hunter Coleman | Head Mixologist at Bari Ristorante E Enoteca

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Cocktail Corner Part 2

Hunter Coleman | Head Mixologist at Bari Ristorante E Enoteca

