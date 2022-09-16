Bluff City Life: Fri., 15 July
Educating Youth In Computer Science
Meka Egwuekwe | Co-Founder & Executive Director of Codecrew
Bluff City Life Spotlight | Meet The Artist: Jamond Bullock
Guiando Tu Camino Fuera De La Violencia
Inés Negrette | Founder & Executive Director of Casaluz
Cindy Shainberg | Board Chair at Casaluz
Let’s Prevent & Reduce Domestic Violence Together
Bluff City Vibes: Meet The Artist, D’Monet
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Cocktail Corner Part 1
Hunter Coleman | Head Mixologist at Bari Ristorante E Enoteca
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Cocktail Corner Part 2
Hunter Coleman | Head Mixologist at Bari Ristorante E Enoteca
