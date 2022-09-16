Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Fri., 12 Aug

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Prime Roast Next Door Night At Celtic Crossing
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Spectator Fashions: What To Wear At FedEx St. Jude Championship

Shelby Tucker | Owner of Shelby Jewel

Reny Alfonso | Head Chef of Celtic Crossing

Rebuild, Restore, & Renew Memphis Neighborhood

Roshun Austin | CEO & President of The Works, Inc

Moving Klondike Forward With Northside Square

Roshun Austin | CEO & President of The Works, Inc

Quincy Jones | Director o Programs for The Works, Inc

A Leading Teacher Preparation Pathway

Chris Coleman | Executive Director of Teach for America, Memphis

Small Town Destinations: Bush’s Visitor Center Museum

Juliana Broste | Travel Filmmaker | bushbeans.com

