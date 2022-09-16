Bluff City Life: Fri., 09 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Comedian & Actor Lester Bibbs Coming to the 901 for the Southern Heritage Classic

The Classic Battle of the Bands

Kellen J. Christian | Director of Bands at Whitehaven High School | Southern Heritage Classic Parade

5 Star Stories: Honoring Our Delta Heritage

Click here for 5 Star Stories

The Entrepreneurial Spirit Jumpstarting The 901 pt. 1

Carlos Villalpando | Owner of 360 Wheel Repair Memphis

The Entrepreneurial Spirit Jumpstarting The 901 pt. 2

Carlos Villalpando | Owner of 360 Wheel Repair Memphis

Marching With The Classic Parade

Larry Dodson, II | Orange Mound Community Parade Committee | Southern Heritage Classic Parade

“A Touch Of Elegance” At The Classic

Vickie Terry | Fashion Show Chairman at the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc., Memphis

Tamara Fifer | Fashion Show Co-Chair at the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc., Memphis

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.