Bluff City Life: Fri., 09 September
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Here's what's in today's show:
Comedian & Actor Lester Bibbs Coming to the 901 for the Southern Heritage Classic
The Classic Battle of the Bands
Kellen J. Christian | Director of Bands at Whitehaven High School | Southern Heritage Classic Parade
5 Star Stories: Honoring Our Delta Heritage
The Entrepreneurial Spirit Jumpstarting The 901 pt. 1
Carlos Villalpando | Owner of 360 Wheel Repair Memphis
The Entrepreneurial Spirit Jumpstarting The 901 pt. 2
Carlos Villalpando | Owner of 360 Wheel Repair Memphis
Marching With The Classic Parade
Larry Dodson, II | Orange Mound Community Parade Committee | Southern Heritage Classic Parade
“A Touch Of Elegance” At The Classic
Vickie Terry | Fashion Show Chairman at the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc., Memphis
Tamara Fifer | Fashion Show Co-Chair at the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc., Memphis
