Bluff City Life: Fri., 02 September

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Step Into The Game Show When Wheel Of Fortune Live Comes To Memphis

Mark L. Walberg | Host of Wheel of Fortune Live!

Sponsored by Wheel of Fortune Live!

Memphis Graphic Designer Illustrates Ludacris’ New Children’s Book

Parker-Nia Gordon | Freelance Artist | Illustration | Character Design for Books & Animation | artofmodernmagic.com

Crafting The Message For The Music

Corey Lou | Musician | @CoreyLou

The Benefits Of Music For Those Living With Alzheimer’s

Holly Ingram | Advocacy Manager of Alzheimer’s Association - Tennessee

The Impact Of Alzheimer’s On Caregivers & Their Families

Holly Ingram | Advocacy Manager of Alzheimer’s Association - Tennessee

Phillis Roy | Volunteer at Alzheimer’s Association - Tennessee

Previewing The Central Gardens Home Tour

Shelly Rainwater | Central Gardens Home & Garden Tour

“INNW” | Corey Lou

Corey Lou | Musician | @CoreyLou

