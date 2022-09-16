Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
2 rob Collierville Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, steal new car

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing a new car from a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Thursday after holding an employee at gunpoint.

On Thursday afternoon, a store employee told police that two suspects attempted to take a new GL320 from the dealership’s mechanic bay.

As the employee approached one of the suspects, the suspect pulled out a pistol and threatened the employee.

The two suspects then drove off in the GL320.

The dealership was able to track the vehicle and it was located, unoccupied.

The employee described one suspect as a man wearing yellow gloves and a black hoodie with the white Nike logo “all over.” The second suspect was described as wearing a blue hoodie and a black face mask.

Police say this is the only information the victim could provide.

The case is an active investigation.

Those with information are asked to call Collierville Police Investigations at 901-457-2520.

