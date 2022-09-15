‘William’s Walk’: One family’s effort to make Memphis streets safer for children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A family is making it their mission to push for safety after 14-year-old William McConnell was killed crossing East Parkway at Sam Cooper Boulevard in July.

Weeks after McConnell’s tragedy, his family, neighbors, and those who live near the intersection are working to make it safer.

“If you spend any time here, you can kind of see that people don’t pay attention to the traffic signals and they don’t necessarily pay attention to the speed limit, so quite honestly it’s a bit terrifying at times,” said William’s father, Michael McConnell.

Since then, the city’s traffic division has made some safety improvements.

They made the lights at the intersection a little bit brighter and also added new crosswalk buttons that work. The buttons are also automated and tell you when you can cross.

But, William McConnell’s family and neighbors are pushing for more.

William McConnell's family will be donating leftover funds from the GoFundMe to the teen's favorite skate park, Society Memphis. (courtesy of William McConnell's family)

“We’re taking steps to form an organization that will work with the city, with the police department, and with the traffic engineer division in Memphis to hopefully make Memphis a better place,” said Michael McConnell.

The grassroots group in the making is called “William’s Walk.”

On Tuesday, the McConnell family asked Memphis City Council members for better safety enhancements.

“The City Council approved a $65,000 for an advanced warning system with led lights, and a video detection system to help assist people who don’t use the crossing button,” said William’s grandfather, Rob McConnell.

Michael McConnell says it’s a step in the right direction.

“Our mission is to improve pedestrian safety by empowering the hands to take action, we believe everybody has a right to walk and bike safely,” he said.

