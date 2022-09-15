Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Jackson’s boil water notice lifted

Jim Craig, with the Mississippi State Department of Health, left, leads Jackson Mayor Chokwe...
Jim Craig, with the Mississippi State Department of Health, left, leads Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, right, Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center, and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, rear, as they walk past sedimentation basins at the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At a press conference Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced the state-imposed boil water notice in Jackson has been lifted.

The notice has been in place since July 29, and was put in place due to high levels of turbidity in water samples collected.

“On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health officially began testing water quality. We can now announce we have restored clean water to the city of Jackson,” Reeves said. “The boil water advisory can be lifted for all those who rely on Jackson’s water system.”

Minutes later, the city announced on its social media page that the notice had been lifted for all water customers, per MSDH.

Reeves provided an update on efforts to address Jackson’s water crisis at a press conference Thursday. He was joined by Stephen McCraney, executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, and Jim Craig, senior deputy and director of the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The city’s tap water emergency reached a boiling point on August 29, when Pearl River flooding overwhelmed an already fragile main treatment plant. It caused many of Jackson’s faucets to deliver barely - if any - water.

Days later, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Jackson, enabling the state to tap into critical resources to respond to the crisis.

By September 2, FEMA reported it had distributed 2.8 million bottles of water in Jackson.

“Together, we have built a strong coalition to respond to the crisis,” Governor Tate Reeves said at the time. “I’m incredibly appreciative to all the folks who are working together to help those in need.”

As of September 15, Jackson city leaders have reported stable pressure at its O.B. Curtis Water Treatment facility despite the fact that a boil water advisory remains in effect.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Takirra Milam, 15.
MPD: 15-year-old last seen before school found one week later
MLK Prep High School
16-year-old jumped through classroom window with gun
(Source: MGN)
Teacher no longer with school after post about cannabis gummies on social media
Ticket prices vary from $14 to $24 per person depending on the day and age of patrons.
Thousands of jack o’ lanterns coming to Shelby Farms for new fall attraction
CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Memphis Police Department
Suspects rob man after car accident on I-240, police say
Brandon Isabelle charged with murder of girlfriend and her baby
Man indicted in deaths of girlfriend, 2-day-old daughter
Damage from fire at Arbor Creek Trail
Arson at Memphis apartment building under investigation