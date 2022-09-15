Unseasonably hot the next several days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Look for plenty of sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 60s. Winds will be light.

FRIDAY: It will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70. Thankfully, it will not be muggy.

WEEKEND: Highs will be in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday. It will not be too humid, but it will be hot. Lows will be around 70.

NEXT WEEK: Expect more unseasonably hot weather with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the 70s. Some areas could reach 100 Tuesday or Wednesday. It will remain dry all week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

