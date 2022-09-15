Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Unseasonably hot the next several days

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Look for plenty of sunshine through the afternoon  with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph. 

TONIGHT: Clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 60s. Winds will be light.

FRIDAY: It will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70. Thankfully, it will not be muggy.

WEEKEND: Highs will be in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday. It will not be too humid, but it will be hot. Lows will be around 70. 

NEXT WEEK: Expect more unseasonably hot weather with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the 70s. Some areas could reach 100 Tuesday or Wednesday. It will remain dry all week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Takirra Milam, 15.
MPD: 15-year-old last seen before school found one week later
MLK Prep High School
16-year-old jumped through classroom window with gun
(Source: MGN)
Teacher no longer with school after post about cannabis gummies on social media
Ticket prices vary from $14 to $24 per person depending on the day and age of patrons.
Thousands of jack o’ lanterns coming to Shelby Farms for new fall attraction
CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday AM Weather 9/15
WMC First Alert Weather
Temperatures continue to climb over the next week
Wednesday evening weather update
Temperatures are ramping up bringing the potential for record heat
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 14, 2022