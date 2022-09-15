Temperatures continue to climb over the next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a pleasant morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. However, it will be another hot afternoon with temperatures in the lower 90s. We will keep the low humidity and sunshine through the end of the week. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the mid to upper 60s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 92 degrees. Winds: East at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: East at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be sunny and dry on Friday with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: Temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 90s and it will remain sunny on Saturday and Sunday. Humidity will still be low over the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will climb at the start of next week, but it still won’t feel muggy. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s on Monday, but will rise to near 100 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

