Suspects rob man after car accident on I-240, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for four suspects accused of robbing a man on I-240 early Thursday morning.

Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a robbery at I-240 and Millbranch Road around 5:32 a.m. There, they found an empty vehicle and the victim eventually returned.

The victim told officers he was involved in an accident with a black sedan. When he pulled over the suspects robbed him, according to MPD.

The victim ran from the scene and hid returning once he saw officers arrive.

He was not injured.

No one has been arrested at this time.

