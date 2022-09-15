Summer heat is hanging on and is on track to set records

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air and the return of a southerly flow will keep the Mid-South warm and rain-free for the next seven days. Fall begins next Thursday, but it certainly won’t feel like it and we will likely lead up to that first fall day with record heat.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s and loows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Record heat is likely Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky, highs in the upper 90s to near 100, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Record heat is likely Wednesday as well with a partly cloudy sky, highs in the upper 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Fall begins Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and afternoon highs again in the upper 90s.

