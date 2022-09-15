MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. It’s a worldwide campaign dedicated to raising awareness about the disease; many individuals plan to use this month to focus attention on the need for research and treatment of sickle cell disease.

“My reasons are my kids,” sickle cell patient Dannielle Bosley said. “I don’t have time to sit in the bed; I don’t have time to be in the hospital. I have things to do.”

At the tender age of one, Danielle Bosley had her first sickle cell crisis, a feeling she now knows all too well.

“It means any plans I have are done for; I can’t go to work,” Bosley said. “I wasn’t able to go to school. If I had a trip planned or I’m on vacation, that’s it. I’m bedridden. It can interrupt your life unexpectedly.”

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder affecting about 100,000 people in the U.S., who most commonly are of African or Latino descent. Those with the disease usually experience episodes of severe pain throughout the body. A sickle cell disease patient can require multiple transfusions each year throughout their lifetime to alleviate their symptoms.

Sickle cell disease causes “sickle” shaped red blood cells to form that can stick together, blocking blood flow and oxygen from reaching parts of the body. This can cause extreme pain, respiratory conditions, organ failure, and even a fatal stroke.

Sickle cell patients often need blood transfusions to alleviate the complications caused by their disease.

There’s no cure, but there’s a lot you can do to help those with the disease.

“Educate yourself, know your status,” Keisha Walker, Vitalant Community Affairs Manager, said. “Know if you’re carrying the sickle cell trait. Make sure you register on the bone marrow transplant registry.”

The most critical way you can make a difference is by giving blood.

“We can never have enough blood,” Walker said. “We always say it’s the blood on the shelf that saves the life.”

While the disease does effect about 100,000 people in the U.S, Danielle says, the disease will never define her. Bosley said this month will be pivotal for those learning, battling, and aiding in the fight against Sickle Cell Disease.

“I’m more healthy than I am sick,” Bosley said. “I can fight this. I don’t have to live my life worried about sickle cell.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.