Shooting on Gill leaves three people injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Gill near Fairley High School leaves three people injured.

Officers responded to a shooting at 6:45 p.m. and found three victims that had been shot.

All the victims were transported to Methodist South Hospital, with one being in critical condition and the other two in noncritical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time, and it is still an ongoing investigation.

