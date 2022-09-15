Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Shelby County marks one week since shooting spree with day of prayer

By Walter Murphy
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elected officials and faith leaders gathered Wednesday afternoon at the Shelby County Office of Reentry to pray for peace, compassion, action and reconciliation.

This comes one week after a gunman terrorized the city, killing three and injuring four others.

It’s also been just over a week since Eliza Fletcher’s body was found.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said he’s grieving with our city, but he’s confident the grit will get us through.

“We’re committed to turning things around, and that’s why we’re at the Office of Reentry,” Harris said.

The reentry program is helping people like Adrian Delk.

Delk was convicted of attempted second-degree murder in 2013 for stabbing the mother of his son and then going on the run with the young child.

This resulted in a 12-year stint in prison for Delk, who said he spent part of that sentence with the same man accused of murdering Eliza Fletcher.

Today, Delk has a steady job and a set of hard skills.

He said he owes it all to The Shelby County Office of Reentry.

Addressing the crowd Wednesday, Delk said: “There are still guys who go into incarceration and come back rehabilitated.”

