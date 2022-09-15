Advertise with Us
SBA approves Gov. Reeves’ request for assistance due to Jackson water crisis

SBA approves Gov. Reeves’ request for assistance due to Jackson water crisis(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for businesses impacted by the Jackson water crisis.

Many businesses within Hinds County, including the capital city, have experienced economic losses due to water pressure issues following the Pearl River flooding.

With little to no running water throughout the city, businesses could not serve, clean, cool, or sanitize, forcing them to either suffer losses or temporarily shut down.

“These low-interest loans will go a long way to support our Jackson businesses and help them make it through the ongoing water crisis,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I’m committed to ensuring that we both restore clean water to the city and relieve the burdens of this crisis for Jacksonians.”

Businesses in Hinds County and the following contiguous counties are eligible to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Claiborne, Copiah, Madison, Rankin, Simpson, Warren, and Yazoo.

According to the press release, these loans help small businesses and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster.

The loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period.

