Oxford to host Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar

(WLOX)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance announced that Mississippi’s first patient seminar for medical cannabis will be held in Oxford on Monday, Sept. 19.

This seminar will be free to the public, including patients and caregivers.

Multiple cannabis vendors will be present along with food from Jimmy Johns.

The seminar will provide education and awareness from the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH), licensed cultivators, dispensaries, and MSDH-approved credentialed practitioners.

Educational topics will include how patients can become certified for medical cannabis, what debilitating medical conditions are, how to lock and secure medical cannabis properly, microdosing, and the latest guidance from MSDH.

The seminar will be held on Sept. 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Oxford Conference Center.

In January, Mississippi lawmakers passed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.

For more information about the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, click here.

