Orpheum Theatre Group announces rental subsidy grant program

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orpheum Theatre Group announced the creation of a Rental Subsidy Grant Program.

Brett Batterson, President and CEO of the Orpheum Theatre Group, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how the program will make spaces in the Halloran Centre and Orpheum Theatre available to community nonprofit arts organizations at reduced rental fees.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here for more information or to apply.

