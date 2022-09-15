Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Methodist Le Bonheur to offer MSCS resources to work through trauma

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County School employees and their dependents can utilize the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Employee Assistance Program (EAP) at no cost to work through anxiety, trauma, or other challenges.

Sandra Worlow, director of EAP for Methodist Le Bonheur Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to explain the benefits of the EAP and why it is important to address trauma and anxiety to be able to develop coping mechanisms.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

