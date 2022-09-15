Methodist Le Bonheur to offer MSCS resources to work through trauma

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County School employees and their dependents can utilize the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Employee Assistance Program (EAP) at no cost to work through anxiety, trauma, or other challenges.

Sandra Worlow, director of EAP for Methodist Le Bonheur Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to explain the benefits of the EAP and why it is important to address trauma and anxiety to be able to develop coping mechanisms.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.