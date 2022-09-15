Advertise with Us
Memphis City Council discussion after child hit, killed by car back in July

The Memphis City Council approves changes on the intersection of Sam Cooper and East Parkway. Fourteen-year-old William McConnell died after being hit by a car
By Sydney Gray
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council approves changes on the intersection of Sam Cooper and East Parkway.

Fourteen-year-old William McConnell died after being hit by a car at Sam Cooper and East Parkway intersection back in July.

The City Council, to prevent this from happening in the future, has added $65 thousand to advanced warning signs with LED lights for drivers going through the intersection.

The money is also going towards video detection systems for pedestrians who forgot to use the crosswalk buttons.

Williams’s father, “We’ve got to do better, and it’s not just my son-- I mean, you know, the young lady who just lost her life. It’s just; it’s ridiculous that we lose children to things that some of which are in our control.”

