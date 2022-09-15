Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MATA coming to West Memphis

West Memphis Area Transit will be getting its own Ready! by MATA vans.
By Lydian Kennin
Sep. 15, 2022
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The City of West Memphis is partnering with Bluff City leaders and the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) to help bring public transportation to those in need.

“This program is an amazing example of what we can accomplish when we work together,” said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon.

The West Memphis Area Transit is reimagining public transit with Ready! by MATA, which will be available to West Memphians at the same cost as MATA’s fixed-rate fare of $2 per ride.

“By providing public transportation service for West Memphis, Arkansas, MATA would help improve mobility for that community without sacrificing growth and innovation opportunities for Memphis area residents,” said MATA Chief of Staff Bacarra Mauldin. “If approved, funding from the City of West Memphis would cover all operational and staffing costs related to their services.’'

The city announced that this new curb-to-curb transit service is similar to rideshare services like Uber or Lyft.

West Memphis Ready! riders can reserve pick-up or drop-off in the area by phone or mobile app, with the ability to track their rides.

Ready! by MATA transit vans can transport up to eight passengers and are accessible to people living with disabilities.

Ready! is currently available in three service areas: Southwest Memphis, Northaven/Frayser, and Cordova.

Approval for zoning in West Memphis has yet to be made.

To learn more about Ready! by MATA, click here.

