Man shoots out convention center windows with BB gun, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shot out Renasant Convention Center windows with a Red Ryder BB gun, police said.

On July 27, 2022, police say Jon Shembert was caught by security cameras at the convention center shooting windows out with a BB gun.

He was then seen leaving the building and taking off in a vehicle with a female driver.

The cameras were able to catch the car’s tags that came back as registered.

The registered tags allowed investigators to quickly identify another vehicle registered to Shempert, also used in five different vandalism cases at the convention center.

Police then contacted the convention center on the cost of damages which came back to $40,000.

Police contacted Shempert and Cynthia Burkhalter to come to the office for questioning, and both admitted to the crimes committed.

Shempert and Burkhalter were arrested on Aug. 4, 2022.

Shempert is being charged with vandalism of property of $10,000 but less than $60,000.

