Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man shoots out convention center windows with BB gun, police say

Man breaks windows at Cook Convention Center worth $10,000
Man breaks windows at Cook Convention Center worth $10,000(Shelby County)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shot out Renasant Convention Center windows with a Red Ryder BB gun, police said.

On July 27, 2022, police say Jon Shembert was caught by security cameras at the convention center shooting windows out with a BB gun.

He was then seen leaving the building and taking off in a vehicle with a female driver.

The cameras were able to catch the car’s tags that came back as registered.

The registered tags allowed investigators to quickly identify another vehicle registered to Shempert, also used in five different vandalism cases at the convention center.

Police then contacted the convention center on the cost of damages which came back to $40,000.

Police contacted Shempert and Cynthia Burkhalter to come to the office for questioning, and both admitted to the crimes committed.

Shempert and Burkhalter were arrested on Aug. 4, 2022.

Shempert is being charged with vandalism of property of $10,000 but less than $60,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Takirra Milam, 15.
MPD: 15-year-old last seen before school found one week later
MLK Prep High School
16-year-old jumped through classroom window with gun
(Source: MGN)
Teacher no longer with school after post about cannabis gummies on social media
Ticket prices vary from $14 to $24 per person depending on the day and age of patrons.
Thousands of jack o’ lanterns coming to Shelby Farms for new fall attraction
CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree

Latest News

Dwezkita Robinson, 21.
Man arrested, charged with sex trafficking same 16-year-old from prior case
Oxford to host Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar
Makallie Durham
Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old
Jim Craig, with the Mississippi State Department of Health, left, leads Jackson Mayor Chokwe...
As boil notice is lifted, Reeves says ‘chaos’ would have ensued without state intervening in water crisis