Man indicted in deaths of girlfriend, 2-day-old daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing his girlfriend and throwing their 2-day-old daughter into the Mississippi River earlier this year has been indicted in their deaths.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Brandon Isabelle was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect and aggravated kidnapping.

On Feb. 1, 2022, police discovered an abandoned car with a broken window and an empty car seat on Live Road and Sedgewick Street in Whitehaven. The body of 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle was found nearby. She had been shot to death.

The DA’s office says relatives claimed Hoyle was on the way to meet with Isabelle with their newborn daughter Kennedy Hoyle.

When police arrived on the scene the baby was missing. Police located Isabelle, who was married, and questioned him about his daughter’s whereabouts. He told them he had thrown her in the river, according to the DA’s office.

Officials searched the river for five days in an effort to find Kennedy’s body but she was never found.

Isabelle remains in Shelby County Jail without bond.

