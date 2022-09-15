Man arrested, charged with sex trafficking same 16-year-old from prior case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested and charged on Wednesday after allegedly posting an online ad for the sexual services of a 16-year-old girl, police say.

The suspect, 21-year-old Dwezkita Robinson, is known from a previous human trafficking investigation in March, which police say involved the same 16-year-old victim.

Robinson’s charges from that case were disposed due to lack of prosecution, documents show.

On Wednesday, members of MPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Task Force received information from TBI Nashville that advertisements for sexual services with a 16-year-old were posted to a website online.

The task force contacted the phone number from the ads, and the operator provided them with an address at the Budget Inn on Lamar Avenue, near Winchester Road.

Investigators verified that the victim in the ads was the same 16-year-old from March’s human trafficking investigation involving Robinson and forwarded the information to the Vice Unit.

Detectives then made the scene at the Budget Inn.

A detective posted outside the motel negotiated a deal for sexual services using the number from the ad.

During this same time, Robinson was seen outside, texting on a cell phone.

The detective then called the number, and at the same time, Robinson’s phone rang.

Robinson was then taken into custody and the teenage victim was located inside a motel room.

Robinson waived his Miranda Rights and gave investigators a statement of admission.

He told police that he was showing the victim how to manage her ads and communicate with her “tricks.”

He had an active warrant for theft at the time of his arrest.

Robinson was charged with sex trafficking and theft of property valued at $10,000 to $60,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.