Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Eduardo Sánchez-Borja

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Action News 5 is spotlighting individuals in the Hispanic community making a difference and inspiring others.

Eduardo Sánchez-Borja is from Guadalajara, Mexico, and a visionary businessman.

He has been in Memphis more than 30 years.

Sánchez-Borja joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share more about his story.

He not only owns at a staffing company, but also a property developer purchasing land for housing, commercial and even recreational projects to benefit the community.

His most recent project is the restoration of a historic building on Madison Avenue.

The $40-million project will include 3 luxury Airbnb rentals, an underground bar, coffee shop and roof top.

