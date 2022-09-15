Former Redbirds Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright set an MLB record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, history was made at Busch Stadium by Memphis’ longest-tenured Cardinals.
Some fans may say it looked like 2004 Memphis Redbirds all over again.
For the 325th time, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright shared a lineup card, the most tandem appearances ever by any pitcher-catcher duo in Major League Baseball.
The 41-year-old Wainwright strikes out the first batter, former National League MVP Christian Yelich, as well as two others in his five-inning start.
Wainwright allowed just one run in this one, earning his 11th win of the year and lowering his ERA to 3.29.
The 40-year-old Molina went 1-for-4, tallying an RBI (his fifth in his last seven games).
The biggest moment came in the third inning, a strike-him-out, throw-him-out double play to close the top half of the frame.
Whatever was in the water fountains at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, it was powerful.
Cardinals beat the Brewers, 4-1.
They’re now eight games up on Milwaukee in the NL Central with 18 games to go.
They’re on again tomorrow at 6:45 p.m.
Molina and Wainwright have won 65% of their tandem starts.
