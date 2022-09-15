Advertise with Us
Former Redbirds Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright set an MLB record

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, and Adam Wainwright walk in from the bullpen after warming up for the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)(Joe Puetz | AP)
By Tyler Springs
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, history was made at Busch Stadium by Memphis’ longest-tenured Cardinals.

Some fans may say it looked like 2004 Memphis Redbirds all over again.

For the 325th time, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright shared a lineup card, the most tandem appearances ever by any pitcher-catcher duo in Major League Baseball.

The 41-year-old Wainwright strikes out the first batter, former National League MVP Christian Yelich, as well as two others in his five-inning start.

Wainwright allowed just one run in this one, earning his 11th win of the year and lowering his ERA to 3.29.

The 40-year-old Molina went 1-for-4, tallying an RBI (his fifth in his last seven games).

The biggest moment came in the third inning, a strike-him-out, throw-him-out double play to close the top half of the frame.

Whatever was in the water fountains at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, it was powerful.

Cardinals beat the Brewers, 4-1.

They’re now eight games up on Milwaukee in the NL Central with 18 games to go.

They’re on again tomorrow at 6:45 p.m.

Molina and Wainwright have won 65% of their tandem starts.

