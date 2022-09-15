Fire breaks out at Memphis apartment complex in Arbor Creek
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fire at a Memphis apartment complex in Arbor Creek remains an active scene.
Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at 8:54 p.m.
The fire at this time is under control, and fire investigators are en route.
