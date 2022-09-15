Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Fire breaks out at Memphis apartment complex in Arbor Creek

Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at an Arbor Creek apartment complex.
Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at an Arbor Creek apartment complex.(CBS46 News)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fire at a Memphis apartment complex in Arbor Creek remains an active scene.

Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at 8:54 p.m.

The fire at this time is under control, and fire investigators are en route.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Takirra Milam, 15.
MPD: 15-year-old last seen before school found one week later
Memphis CEO sentenced to 3 years in prison for submitting false reports on water quality
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
15-year-old Haley Reedy was shot and killed on Clear Creek Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Family identifies Millington student shot, killed
CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree

Latest News

Shelby County marks one week since shooting spree with day of prayer
Shelby County marks one week since shooting spree with day of prayer
shooting on Gill near Fairley High School leaves three people injured
Shooting on Gill leaves three people injured
William McConnell's family will be donating leftover funds from the GoFundMe to the teen's...
Memphis City Council discussion after child hit, killed by car back in July
The Shelby County Office of Reentry provides reentry resources for incarcerated felons to help...
Shelby County marks one week since shooting spree with day of prayer