Fire breaks out at Memphis apartment complex in Arbor Creek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fire at a Memphis apartment complex in Arbor Creek remains an active scene.

Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at 8:54 p.m.

The fire at this time is under control, and fire investigators are en route.

