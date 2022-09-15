Family of Second victim in Shooting Spree Says He Was Quiet, Family-Oriented

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of posting portions of a shooting spree live on Facebook last week will be back before a judge Friday morning.

19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly is facing a first-degree murder charge.

No bond has been set.

However, a family of at least one of his alleged victims says they are not worried about what’s happening in the case because nothing will bring their loved one back.

62-year-old Richard Clark was the second victim in last Wednesday’s shooting spree that led to the city of Memphis being put on lockdown.

It was just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when Clark was shot at a Southeast Parkway food mart and BP gas station.

An employee told us last week Clark was a regular customer that had just walked back to his car when the shooting occurred.

Clark worked at Christian Brothers University as a campus safety officer.

Although he wasn’t married and didn’t have children, he was extremely close to his extended family, especially his nieces and nephews.

In fact, Clark had taken off work last week in order to attend his nephew’s football games at Whitehaven High School and Jackson State University.

“My uncle was one of the coolest guys you can probably be around. He was real laid back,” said Clark’s nephew Aubrey Miller.

“He was a real non-confrontational person, just pretty much a home person that go to work, come home, very family-oriented. My uncle didn’t have no kids, so his nieces and nephews were pretty much his kids,” said Miller.

Miller says the family was obviously unprepared for their uncle’s death.

Miller says the most difficult part in all of this is trying to nail down a location for the funeral.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.