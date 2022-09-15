Company shirt helps ID registered sex offender as attempted rape suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man wanted in an attempted rape that was foiled by residents in downtown Memphis over the weekend is now behind bars and records show he’s a registered sex offender.

According to an affidavit, on Sept. 10 a tourist was walking on Tennessee Street around 4 a.m. when a man, identified as 30-year-old Christian Nugent, walked up behind her with his pants down and genitals exposed.

A Downtown Memphis man stops an attempted Assault on a woman

The victim told investigators Nugent took her to the ground and ripped her clothing.

As the victim tried to fight him off, residents in the area came outside and yelled at Nugent causing him to run away.

Multiple cameras in the area captured the incident. The footage reportedly showed Nugent wearing a company shirt with a logo which assisted in his arrest.

On Sept. 13 Nugent met investigators at Raines Station and allegedly admitted to being in the area that day and speaking to a woman. Police say he identified himself from the video but denied assaulting the victim, according to the affidavit.

He is charged with criminal attempted rape with a bond set at $40,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.