Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares unique breakfast spots

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about Memphis restaurants offering unique breakfast dishes and classics, including Biscuits and Jams in Bartlett and Big Bad Breakfast in East Memphis.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

