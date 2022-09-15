Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Wed., 06 July

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

New Album From The Bar-Kays Original Lead Singer

Larry Dodson AKA “Larry D.” | New Album “Yours Truly, Larry D”

New Song Inspired By Memphis From Nashville Artist

Raleigh Keegan | Country Music Artist | raleighkeegan.com

“Summer Frills” On Tap At Huey’s

Alex Boggs | General Manager & Part-Owner of Huey’s Restaurants

Andy Ashby | Co-Founder of Memphis Made Brewing Co.

Building Up Your Mental Health

Patrick Batson | Mental Health Expert

Reigniting The Fire At Metal Museum

Carissa Hussong | Executive Director of Metal Museum

Art Preview: “Native Son: Revisited”

Dr. Orin Carpenter | Mixed-Media Artist | orincarpenter.com

“Miss Me Memphis” Raleigh Keegan

Raleigh Keegan | Country Music Artist | raleighkeegan.com

