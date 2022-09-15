Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Tues., 05 July

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Keeping Homeless Families Together

Amanda Cook | Director of Development & Communications for Dorothy Day House

Tennessee’s New Education Funding Formula

Venita Doggette | Director of Advocacy for Memphis Education Fund

Melrose Golden 50th Reunion Banquet

Erma Oliver | Committee Treasurer

Sharon Jackson | Chairperson

The Pastor Who Masters Taekwondo

Pastor Bobby Hawkins | 8th Degree Black Belt at Genesis Black Belt Taekwondo

Surviving Breast Cancer With Early Detection

Jennifer Coleman | Marketing Coordinator for Baptist Women’s Health Center

Angela Donnerson | Breast Cancer Survivor

Sunset Jazz @ Court Square Monthly Concert Series

Deborah Swiney | Event Founder of Sunset Jazz @ Court Square

Tony Thomas | Jazz Musician in “3rd Man”

Becoming The Diamond In The Rough

Thomas Fellows | Author of “Overlooked: Finding and Being That Diamond in the Rough

