Bluff City Life: Tues., 05 July
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Keeping Homeless Families Together
Amanda Cook | Director of Development & Communications for Dorothy Day House
Tennessee’s New Education Funding Formula
Venita Doggette | Director of Advocacy for Memphis Education Fund
Melrose Golden 50th Reunion Banquet
Erma Oliver | Committee Treasurer
Sharon Jackson | Chairperson
The Pastor Who Masters Taekwondo
Pastor Bobby Hawkins | 8th Degree Black Belt at Genesis Black Belt Taekwondo
Surviving Breast Cancer With Early Detection
Jennifer Coleman | Marketing Coordinator for Baptist Women’s Health Center
Angela Donnerson | Breast Cancer Survivor
Sunset Jazz @ Court Square Monthly Concert Series
Deborah Swiney | Event Founder of Sunset Jazz @ Court Square
Tony Thomas | Jazz Musician in “3rd Man”
Becoming The Diamond In The Rough
Thomas Fellows | Author of “Overlooked: Finding and Being That Diamond in the Rough”
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.