Bluff City Life: Thurs., 07 July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Expanding Film Opportunities In Memphis

Carolyn Henry | Partner & Chief Financial Officer for BLP Film Studios, LLC

Around The World In Memphis: The Philippines

Ana Stewart | Filipino Chef Based in Memphis | (901) 331-6805 | facebook.com/analyn.stewart

Filipino Cuisine & More

Ana Stewart | Filipino Chef Based in Memphis | (901) 331-6805 | facebook.com/analyn.stewart

Riverside Taps At Beale Street Landing

George Abbott | Director of External Affairs for Memphis River Parks Partnership | @memriverparks

Ian Betti | Event Director for Grind City Brewing | @grindcitybrew

Incorporating Your Passion To Your Purpose

David Quarles IV | Interior Designer | Jewelry Designer | Content Creator | Fitness Instructor | davidquarlesiv.com

Repurposing Planters To Refresh Your Home

David Quarles IV | Interior Designer | Jewelry Designer | Content Creator | Fitness Instructor | davidquarlesiv.com

Recipe Remix: Pow Pow Po’ Boy Sandwich

Ana Stewart | Filipino Chef Based in Memphis | (901) 331-6805 | facebook.com/analyn.stewart

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.