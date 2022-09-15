Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Mon., 11 July

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Fighting Food Insecurity Across 31 Counties

Angela Johnson Director of Donor Relations (Food) for Mid-South Food Bank

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Zero Hunger, Zero Waste

Josh Seago | Senior Food Safety Manager for The Kroger Co.

Angela Johnson Director of Donor Relations (Food) for Mid-South Food Bank

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Atoka’s Railroad Adventures

Outdoor Fire Safety: Extreme Heat & Grilling

Qwanesha Ward | Public Information Officer for Memphis Fire Department

5 Star Stories: A Memphis Tradition Since 1949

Fire Safety At Home

Qwanesha Ward | Public Information Officer for Memphis Fire Department

Plexaderm Improves The Skin For Both Men & Women

Annette Figueroa | Lifestyle Expert | plexadermtrial.com

Sponsored by Health Solutions

