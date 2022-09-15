Bluff City Life: Mon., 11 July
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Fighting Food Insecurity Across 31 Counties
Angela Johnson Director of Donor Relations (Food) for Mid-South Food Bank
Sponsored by The Kroger Co.
Josh Seago | Senior Food Safety Manager for The Kroger Co.
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Atoka’s Railroad Adventures
Outdoor Fire Safety: Extreme Heat & Grilling
Qwanesha Ward | Public Information Officer for Memphis Fire Department
5 Star Stories: A Memphis Tradition Since 1949
Qwanesha Ward | Public Information Officer for Memphis Fire Department
Plexaderm Improves The Skin For Both Men & Women
Annette Figueroa | Lifestyle Expert | plexadermtrial.com
Sponsored by Health Solutions
