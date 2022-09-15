Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office says a babysitter is responsible for the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Deputies were called to a home on County Road 380 in Corinth on Tuesday evening where a small child was found unresponsive.

The boy was rushed to the hospital. Investigators also found an 11-month-old girl who had several injuries.

Both children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, and the boy later died.

The 11-month-old remains at the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators found that the two children were in the care of a babysitter, later identified as 23-year-old Makallie Durham.

Deputies say Durham had a misdemeanor warrant out of Corinth.

Durham is charged with capital murder and felony child abuse.

