Arson at Memphis apartment building under investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating an arson that caused $300,000 worth of damages to an apartment building Wednesday night.

MFD says firefighters responded to the fire on Arbor Creek Trail around 8:52 p.m. and had it under control by 9:21 p.m.

The fire broke out in the front bedroom of one of the units.

No firefighters or civilians were injured.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

