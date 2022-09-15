5 years later: How disaster response has changed since Hurricane Maria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five years after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, an international non-profit humanitarian organization is sharing how disaster response has change since that time.

Ivonne Rodríguez-Wiewall, executive advisor for Direct Relief in Puerto Rico, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what challenges still exist and how Direct Relief has improved power reliability in Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

