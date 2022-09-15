4 suspects wanted for multiple car burglaries in Colonial Acres neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are looking for four suspects involved in multiple car burglaries in the Colonial Acres neighborhood Monday.

Memphis Police Department says several cars were burglarized on Fair Meadow Road around 3 a.m.

Surveillance video images show the suspects in the act. At least one of them was armed during the burglaries, according to MPD.

Colonial Acres car burglary suspect (Action News 5/MPD)

Suspect Descriptions:

Suspect 1- 5 feet, 5 inches tall, wearing a dark long sleeve shirt with white letters on the front, a black ski mask, white pants, black shoes, and armed with a black handgun.

Suspect 2 - 5 feet, 8 inches tall, thin, wearing a dark hoodie and gray pants.

Suspect 3 - 5 feet, 8 inches tall, thin, wearing a blue and white hoodie, black and red pants, black slides, and white socks.

Suspect 4 - was the driver of the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information on these burglaries can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and leave an anonymous tip.

