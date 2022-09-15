Advertise with Us
4 suspects wanted for multiple car burglaries in Colonial Acres neighborhood

Colonial Acres car burglary suspects
Colonial Acres car burglary suspects(MPD)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are looking for four suspects involved in multiple car burglaries in the Colonial Acres neighborhood Monday.

Memphis Police Department says several cars were burglarized on Fair Meadow Road around 3 a.m.

Surveillance video images show the suspects in the act. At least one of them was armed during the burglaries, according to MPD.

Colonial Acres car burglary suspect
Colonial Acres car burglary suspect(Action News 5/MPD)

Suspect Descriptions:

Suspect 1- 5 feet, 5 inches tall, wearing a dark long sleeve shirt with white letters on the front, a black ski mask, white pants, black shoes, and armed with a black handgun.

Suspect 2 - 5 feet, 8 inches tall, thin, wearing a dark hoodie and gray pants.

Suspect 3 - 5 feet, 8 inches tall, thin, wearing a blue and white hoodie, black and red pants, black slides, and white socks.

Suspect 4 - was the driver of the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information on these burglaries can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and leave an anonymous tip.

