Thousands of jack o’ lanterns coming to Shelby Farms for new fall attraction

Ticket prices vary from $14 to $24 per person depending on the day and age of patrons.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of hand-carved jack o’ lanterns are coming to Shelby Farms Park for its newest fall attraction.

Jack O’ Lantern World will be a 3/4-mile-long walk to celebrate Halloween, art, nature, and fall.

This family-friendly attraction that originated in Chicago is the vision and creation of an award-winning artist supported by a team of over 50 artisans, designers, architects, carpenters, and event planners.

Jack O’ Lantern World will open to the public on Sept. 29 and end on Oct. 30.

Paid online reservations are required. Tickets are on sale now.

Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 30, patrons can marvel at thousands of carved jack o' lanterns...
