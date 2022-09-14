Temperatures climb, but humidity stays low this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cool morning with temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. However, temperatures will top out in the lower 90s this afternoon. Overnight low temperatures will also be a little higher and only drop to the 60s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 91 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the lower to mid 60s. Winds: East at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: It will be sunny and dry on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the lower 90s. The humidity will remain low for the end of the week, but it will still feel hot.

WEEKEND: Temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 90s and it will remain sunny on Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures and humidity will climb at the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s on Monday and Tuesday. We will likely see several heat advisories next week.

