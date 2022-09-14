Temperatures are ramping up bringing the potential for record heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure is keeping dry air firmly in place across the Mid-South. The dry air will remain in place for the next several days and it will also contribute to afternoon temperatures warming to near record breaking highs.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s and lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

