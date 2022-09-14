Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Temperatures are ramping up bringing the potential for record heat

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure is keeping dry air firmly in place across the Mid-South. The dry air will remain in place for the next several days and it will also contribute to afternoon temperatures warming to near record breaking highs.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s and lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 and lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis CEO sentenced to 3 years in prison for submitting false reports on water quality
Takirra Milam, 15.
MPD: 15-year-old last seen before school found one week later
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
15-year-old Haley Reedy was shot and killed on Clear Creek Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Family identifies Millington student shot, killed
CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 14, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
More unseasonably hot weather through the weekend
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday AM Weather 9/14
WMC First Alert Weather
Temperatures climb, but humidity stays low this week