Shooting at Richmond leaves a woman injured
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Richmond near Dunnavant leaves a woman injured.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman that had been shot and was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.
The suspect was last seen leaving in a silver Saturn.
