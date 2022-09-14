Shooting at Richmond leaves a woman injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Richmond near Dunnavant leaves a woman injured.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman that had been shot and was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.

The suspect was last seen leaving in a silver Saturn.

