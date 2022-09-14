Science breakthroughs that could help you live longer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From reengineering aging cells to DNA manipulation, breakthroughs in aging science are happening every day.

Dr. Michael Roizen, author of “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow”, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about discoveries that will enable people to live longer.

He also shared advice on how to not only endure but thrive in your golden years ang beyond.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.