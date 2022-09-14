Advertise with Us
New campaign hopes the break stigma around gut issues

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new campaign by the American Gastroenterological Associations is hoping to break through the stigma around gastrointestinal issues.

The campaign is called “Trust your Gut”.

Dr. Rajeeve Jain joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how to identify symptoms impacting your bowel health and how to start the conversation with your doctor.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

