Nearly 9 in 10 people think high school students to taught finance education

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A recent survey by the National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE) found nearly 9 in 10 Americans believe high students should be required to take a semester or year-long course in personal finance.

Dr. Bill Hensley, President& CEO of NEFE, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to the financial education efforts happening in the Mid-South and what needs to be done for all students to have access to personal finance education.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

