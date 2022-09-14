Advertise with Us
Nearly 9 in 10 people think high school students to taught finance education

Carlson Financial hand writing on a form
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A recent survey by the National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE) found nearly 9 in 10 Americans believe high students should be required to take a semester or year-long course in personal finance.

Dr. Bill Hensley, President& CEO of NEFE, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to the financial education efforts happening in the Mid-South and what needs to be done for all students to have access to personal finance education.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

