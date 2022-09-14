Advertise with Us
MSCS teacher placed on investigative leave after post about cannabis gummies on social media

(Source: MGN)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teacher Memphis-Shelby County Schools is on investigative leave following a controversial post about cannabis gummies that concerned parents.

A picture of the “Stoner Patch Gummies” was posted to the ChimneyRock Elementary teacher’s Facebook page with the caption:

“Best gummies ever. I fell [off] the wagon when two non verbal autistic children were placed in my class. These are very calming and keeps me away from alcohol.”

We reached out to MSCS for comment. Here’s their full statement below.

“Thank you for reaching out. The statements shared do NOT reflect our belief in the sanctity and value of every child, and District officials are investigating the situation. Please know, we share your disappointment and MSCS and Chimneyrock takes such matters seriously.

We are working on a schoolwide initiative that reflects our value of affirming all students, and we welcome your input on a collective show of support that the Chimneyrock family can do in the coming days.”

